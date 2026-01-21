In the past 24 hours, a significant improvement has been reported in the condition of former Supreme Court President, Judge Asher Grunis, who suffered a stroke last night (Tuesday) and was transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Grunis, who also serves as the head of the Public Appointments Committee, was supposed to chair the discussion tomorrow regarding the appointment of General Roman Gofman as the new head of the Mossad.

For now, it is unclear how the appointment will proceed, and in any case, the committee will not convene tomorrow since its chairman is still hospitalized.

The government is expected to make a decision in the near future regarding the appointment of a replacement for him. According to estimates, there is already a preferred candidate for the role, but the government is waiting for clarity on Grunis' condition.