Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on Tuesday evening, during an activists' conference in Karmiel, for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to participate in a public debate.

“I invite Netanyahu to a debate - anytime, anywhere," Bennett said. “I care about the State of Israel. I’m offering a positive vision. In contrast to the chaos, disorder, and hatred, I’m presenting a future full of hope."

He added, “I’m not looking to humiliate Netanyahu; my goal is to replace him. I want to unite everyone, not trample anyone - just win."