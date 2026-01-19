Anti-Israel groups in Canada are preparing to demonstrate against a performance by Israeli comedian Guy Hochman at the Jewish Federation of Toronto complex.

In a statement circulated on social media, Hochman was described as a “killer from the Israeli occupation army," who, as a “commander of the occupation forces," was allegedly responsible for the killing of large numbers of Arab men, women, and children.

The statement further claimed that Hochman “glorified" in videos he published what they refer to as the “genocide" carried out against Palestinian Arabs, and that despite this, he was “invited by the Zionist community of Toronto to take the stage and tell jokes about it."

According to the organizations, “What could be more despicable than killing innocent people and then mocking them for money? Perhaps paying to watch the show?"

The statement called on the public to come to the entrance of the Jewish Federation complex in Toronto and protest Hochman’s appearance. “If we cannot get this war criminal banned from performing, we can at least show up, protest, and shame the Zionists in Toronto who are paying to watch him," the call for the demonstration said.