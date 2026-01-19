Respiratory technician Orly Shalom found herself today (Monday) offering comfort and a hug to a baby instead of engaging in her usual medical duties.

Shalom was called to the trauma unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after the deadly tragedy at a daycare in Jerusalem. In her role, she arrived with the respiratory team to prepare for the possibility of connecting babies to ventilators, if necessary.

According to her, after setting up the stations and equipment, it became clear that resuscitation was not needed. At this point, Orly offered to help with the first babies that were transferred to the trauma unit.

Orly took a one-year-old baby into her care and focused on calming him. "I received a sweet one-year-old baby, and I focused mainly on calming and hugging him so he could be relaxed and at ease. I didn’t leave him until his family arrived, and I simply hugged and soothed him," she described.

Alongside Orly, other staff members-nurses, national service volunteers, and social workers-assisted in treating and calming the babies. "He calmed down in my arms, and I played soothing music for him while the team gently examined him," she added.

Later, when the toddler’s grandfather arrived, Orly handed the baby to him. "When his grandfather arrived, I handed him over, and he even started eating. Then the parents arrived as well. I hope we won’t have to deal with such large-scale incidents again, but I feel it was a great honor to help and calm him," she concluded.