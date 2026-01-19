Efraim Shahor, one of the first residents of the new community of Shdema-Yatziv in eastern Gush Etzion, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Monday and shared his thoughts about the community's launch, the daily challenges, and his vision for the future.

"W, the family, had the privilege to come here a week and a half ago," he recounted, "We are part of the nucleus of ten families, with G-d's help, it will grow. Many more want to come and join."

Shahor emphasized the community's strategic location: "We are at the closest point to Jerusalem in eastern Gush Etzion. Rachel, the matriarch, is on one side, and Jerusalem is on the other. We are surrounded by Palestinians, terrorists, on all sides, 360 degrees. Our presence is a thorn in their side. But in the meantime, we are doing it with great success."

According to Shahor, the presence of Jewish residents caused movement, both civilian and military: "Every community creates movement, both by bringing more people, more families, and by the military that comes here. Thank G-d, we enjoy every moment here. We're living the dream."

He also spoke about the challenges on the ground: "The main challenge is that there are more families that want to join, and at the moment our abilities are limited. We hope, with G-d's help, that we will be able to approve more territory here with the Regional Council and Amana."

According to Shahor, the current nucleus of the community grew at Jerusalem's Har Hamor Yeshiva: "Two years ago, a group that studied and studies at Har Hamor, which is eight minutes from here, dreamt of finding a ridge, a point adjacent to Jerusalem, to establish a community. Thank G-d, it is really a dream that came true."

He concluded with a vision for the future: "We see here in our vision hundreds of families, 400 or 500, with G-d's help. It doesn't happen in one day, but looking ahead ten years, it is certainly a feasible goal."