Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday), participated in the cornerstone-laying ceremony for the US President Donald Trump Promenade in Bat Yam, together with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Bat Yam Mayor Tzvi Brot and members of the Bat Yam City Council.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated at the ceremony: "President Trump spoke to me several times about beachfront property. He said to me, you have wonderful beachside properties here. He's talking about one that’s a bit to the south here, in Gaza. He said it should be turned into a monument of peace, prosperity, good life and not terror. He’s absolutely right."

"That’s why I said to the mayor of Bat Yam, my dear friend, Tzvi Brot, I think it would be a good idea to name the promenade along this incredible beach in honor of President Trump. That’s what we’re doing today. We’re honoring a man who has been the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," he said.

Netanyahu listed the historic moves President Trump made in support of Israel. "He recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the American embassy there, he recognized our sovereignty in the Golan Heights, withdrew from the disastrous Iran deal and helped us fight the Iran nuclear threat and so many other things."

He’s a great friend and I’m honored to be here to honor President Trump," Netanyahu concluded.

Bat Yam Mayor Brot stated: "Throughout his terms, President Trump has stood steadfast alongside Israel time and again, especially in recent months in his efforts against Iran and Hamas, and for the release of our hostages. The President has chosen to be on the right side of history. We appreciate this and are grateful."