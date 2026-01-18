Nearly ten UNRWA public facilities across Israel are expected to shut down within the next month after receiving formal warning notices ahead of planned water and electricity cutoffs.

The notices were issued by the Israel Electric Corporation, the Palestinian Electric Company, and Jerusalem’s water utility, Hagihon.

The action follows an exposé by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, which reported that Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen had directed energy providers to disconnect water and electricity services to UNRWA facilities operating in Israel. The affected properties include clinics, schools, classrooms, and training centers.

Among the sites expected to close is a large UNRWA center in Ma'alot Dafna. Despite a police raid carried out approximately one month ago, the facility remains locked and guarded by security personnel funded by UNRWA. Additional locations include a center in Kafr Aqab and several other buildings. Reports also indicate that facilities supplied by the Palestinian Electric Company will be disconnected, after it was clarified that the Israel Electric Corporation will not permit the transfer of electricity to entities designated as supporters of terrorism.

Under existing law, water and electricity services may be cut off from any UNRWA facility where the organization is listed as either the tenant or the registered account holder. UNRWA has been given a 15-day period to respond to the warning letters, during which no automatic disconnections will occur.

Minister Cohen stated, “UNRWA has effectively operated as an arm of Hamas. Its personnel took part in the October 7 massacre and routinely incite against the State of Israel. I am cutting off UNRWA. I instructed the Israel Electric Corporation, Mekorot, and Hagihon to sever power and water supplies to all UNRWA institutions within Israel."

Shai Glick, CEO of the organization Betzalmo, welcomed the move, saying, “I thank Minister Eli Cohen. Terror facilities must be closed and repurposed for the benefit of the State of Israel and victims of terror, even when they present themselves as humanitarian organizations. UNRWA is a terrorist organization operating under the guise of ‘human rights,’ and we will continue working to ensure that any group supporting terrorism is shut down, regardless of the name it uses."