**Syrian Army Advances in Northeast, Seizes Oil Fields and Strategic Cities**

Syrian government forces have advanced across wide areas of northeastern Syria, taking control of major oil and gas facilities and entering key cities previously held by U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces, according to official statements and regional media reports.

Syrian troops, supported by allied Arab tribal fighters, seized the Omar oil field and the Conoco gas field in Deir Zor province, both located east of the Euphrates River. Syrian officials said the takeover significantly reduced the revenue base of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which had relied on the sites to fund its self-administered region.

The Syrian army continued its push into predominantly Arab areas along the eastern bank of the Euphrates, despite calls from the US to halt the advance. Government sources said the progress was led by Arab tribal forces, allowing Damascus and its allies to extend control along a stretch of territory from the Iraqi border area near Baghouz toward towns including al-Shuhail and Busayra. Officials said the developments placed most of Deir Zor province, a key oil- and wheat-producing region, under government control.

In parallel, Syrian forces took control of the city of Tabqa and nearby strategic dams west of Raqqa. Kurdish authorities denied losing the sites and said fighting was continuing in the area, accusing Damascus of violating previous understandings and seeking to widen its offensive.

According to Syrian state media, army units reached central areas of Raqqa on Sunday, while earlier operations secured the Aleppo-Raqqa-Deir Zor highway linking northern provinces. State media also reported that two civilians were killed by SDF gunfire in Raqqa amid clashes between Kurdish forces and local armed groups.

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced the deployment of its units in Tabqa following the withdrawal of SDF forces, saying the move aimed to restore security, protect public and private property, and ensure the return of normal life, in coordination with the Syrian army.

In a separate development, the Interior Ministry said its engineering teams dismantled a car bomb in the town of Deir Hafir east of Aleppo without casualties or damage. The ministry added that security sweeps were ongoing and urged residents to report suspicious objects.

The Syrian army has previously announced it had taken control of Deir Hafir, Maskanah, and dozens of towns and villages in eastern Aleppo province, with hundreds of SDF fighters surrendering or leaving the area under agreed arrangements.