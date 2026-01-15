An IDF reserve soldier from the Jerusalem Brigade (16) was severely injured on Wednesday as a result of an accidental discharge in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Thursday morning.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Last week, a soldier in the 13th battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured in an operational accident in the southern Gaza Strip.

The same day, a cadet from the Officers' Training School Gefen Battalion was severely injured as a result of a training accident at an IDF base in northern Israel.

