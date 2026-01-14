As part of the efforts of the Dar Al-Salam Center in the village of Kafr Qara to convert Jews to Islam and influence Israeli consciousness by promoting the illusion of Muslim moderation, the organization also operated on Wikipedia, as revealed in an investigation by Hakol Hayehudi (The Jewish Voice.)

The investigation revealed that significant funding for Dar Al-Salam's projects came from Zakat Al-Quds Foundation - a Hamas-affiliated organization accused in a 2022 indictment of being Hamas' financial arm in Jerusalem - as well as funds from the Muslim Hands organization, a banned entity due to its Hamas associations.

The investigation also claimed that the organization conducted a course for converts in Turkey, teaching them from some of the world’s most prominent antisemites how to carry out dawah (Islamic proselytism) to Jews.

In a course held in 2018 by the 'Wikimedia Israel' organization, members of the Muslim center participated in three workshops at their center in Kafr Qara, during which they created 42 new Wikipedia entries on Islamic topics.

The Wikipedia page documenting the course boasts about the number of entries written in just one month, detailing how they also made edits to over 100 additional articles.

According to the course page on Wikipedia, "Dar Al-Salam Center" is described as "a center for understanding the religion of Islam, for Muslims and members of other religions. Its purpose is to teach the scriptures of Islam and its true principles, according to the understanding of the local people, which include: tolerance, moderation, openness, modest and spiritual living, exploring the surrounding world, developing curiosity and intellectual talent. Another goal is mutual acquaintance among the various cultures living in Israel, to promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect for each other's culture."

However, in a document sent by Dar Al-Salam to Ali Arbash, the head of Turkey's Ministry of Religious Affairs and a known anti-Israel figure, they explicitly define their activities as "electronic dawah."

In the letter, which outlines their activities and requests Arbash’s support in opening a dawah center in the Old City of Jerusalem, it reads: "Electronic dawah via Facebook and Hebrew Wikipedia: Praise and thanks to God, a contract was signed with the Israeli Wikipedia in Hebrew to add and edit content on Islam in this encyclopedia, which serves as the main source of information on Islam in Hebrew. 58 new entries were added, and 500 entries were edited. The views of the new and edited entries exceed 82,000."

In response, Wikimedia Israel stated: "In the past, Wikimedia Israel held editing workshops upon request by various organizations, but currently, the organization focuses on initiatives for training editors in educational and academic settings. It is important to emphasize that the training activities of the organization are entirely separate from Wikipedia’s content control mechanisms: every article is reviewed by the editing community according to uniform standards, regardless of whether the writer is a volunteer or a graduate of the organization's training. The organization’s training has no effect on editorial judgment or preferential treatment in the community."