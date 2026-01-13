The world’s strongest passport index for 2026 has been published, with Singapore continuing to hold first place with the most powerful passport worldwide.

A Singaporean passport grants visa-free access to 192 countries. Japan and South Korea share second place, each offering access to 188 countries.

Third place is shared by Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, whose passports allow entry to 186 countries.

The UK ranks seventh, with visa-free access to 182 countries. Most European states occupy top positions and enjoy some of the strongest passports in the world.

The US ranks tenth, with a passport allowing visa-free entry to 179 countries. Israel is ranked 18th, with access to 165 countries.

At the bottom of the list, in 101st and last place, is Afghanistan, whose passport allows entry to only 24 countries.

Just above it is Syria, with access to 26 countries. The Iraqi passport allows entry to 29 countries, while Yemeni and Pakistani passport holders can enter just 31 countries.

The United Arab Emirates has made the greatest progress since the Henley Passport Index was established, adding 149 visa-free destinations since 2006. It ranks fifth in the new 2026 index.