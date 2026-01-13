Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced today (Tuesday) the immediate suspension of contacts with several UN agencies and international organizations, following a review by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the wake of the United States' withdrawal from similar bodies.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was reported that "Israel has severed ties with seven entities, and at the same time, further engagement with additional organizations will be examined as needed, in consultation with relevant government ministries."

Among the organizations from which contacts were severed, Israel has already terminated its relations with the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, after it included the IDF in the "blacklist" alongside terrorist organizations; with UN Women - which ignored sexual violence against Israeli women on October 7; with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), which have published anti-Israel reports for years.

Additionally, contacts were cut off with the UN Alliance of Civilizations - for which Israel was not invited to participate and which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, served as a platform for attacks on Israel; with UN Energy - described as a wasteful and bureaucratic organization; and with the Global Forum on Migration and Development - which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, harms Israel's ability to enforce its immigration laws.