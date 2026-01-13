A new report by the Institute for Haredi Strategy and Policy reveals significant demographic, economic, and social shifts within Israel’s haredi community. According to the findings, fertility rates have been steadily declining since 2004, reaching a historic low this year of an average 6.2 children per family.

Marriage is also occurring later. The proportion of married individuals aged 18-24 dropped from 46% in 2014 to 36% today, contributing to updated demographic projections that forecast slower growth in the haredi population. While earlier estimates predicted haredim would make up about 30% of Israel’s population by 2065, the revised projection places the figure at just 22%.

The report highlights notable changes in the haredi labor market. Haredi women now earn more per hour than haredi men, with average wages of NIS 76 per hour compared to NIS 71 for men. Employment among haredi women stands at 81%, nearly matching the rate among non-haredi Jewish women. In contrast, only 53% of haredi men are employed, and this rate has continued to decline.

In education, the past year saw a sharp rise in the number of haredi pupils studying in elementary schools that include fundamental subjects. Enrollment in these programs increased by 15%, reaching approximately 24,000 students, compared with just a 3.6% increase in general haredi education. There has also been growth in the number of haredi students entering higher education, though significant gaps persist between different haredi sects.

The report also points to growing digital engagement within the community. Internet usage among haredim rose from 39% in 2014 to 68% in 2024, while the share of households connected to the internet increased from 43% in 2020 to 53%. However, social media and online gaming remain relatively uncommon, with email and access to government services being the primary online activities.

Significant disparities were found between different haredi groups in terms of education and economic opportunity. While 39% of Chabad women hold academic degrees, only 6.5% of women in other Hasidic streams are academically trained. The report also found that haredi men with academic degrees earn nearly twice as much as those without one.

Despite this, wage gaps between haredi and non-haredi degree-holders are widening. In 2012, a haredi man with an academic degree earned 72% of the salary of his non-haredi counterpart; by 2023, that figure had fallen to 60%. A similar trend was observed among women. Nonetheless, higher education remains economically beneficial within the haredi community, as academically trained haredi women earn 50% more than those without a degree.