The Haredi Institute for Public Affairs published its report on the state of the haredi sector in 2024, which indicates significant changes in this society.

The document, authored by Dr. Eitan Regev and Yehudit Miletsky, shows that increasing economic pressures are accelerating significant changes in haredi lifestyles, and these are reflected in education, housing, employment, and digitization, among others.

In late 2024, about 1.26 million haredi Jews will be living in Israel, comprising about 12.5% of the population. One of the surprising findings is the sharp decline in birthrates among haredi couples, which has reached a 43-year low of 6.1 children per family on average. The percentage of the haredi community in the Israeli population in 2065 is expected to be significantly lower than previous estimates, and stand at about 20-22%.

The past decade has seen significant negative immigration from the haredi nuclear cities, with about 75,000 haredi individuals leaving Jerusalem and about 42,000 leaving Bnei Brak. At the same time, about 40,000 haredim moved to Beit Shemesh during the same period. The report points to a trend of haredi residence in peripheral cities, with the haredim becoming a significant majority of the population in some cities.

For the first time in seven years, there has been a drop in the rate of home ownership in the haredi community, from 69% to 65%. At the same time, there has been a significant increase in the rate of mortgage takers, which reached 43%.

The average price of an apartment purchased by haredi families jumped by 14% to NIS 1.6 million and the average mortgage repayment increased by 11% to NIS 3,840 per month.

The employment rates of young haredi women aged 20-24 have reached a peak of 89%, while a threefold increase since 2005, from 10% to 30%, has been seen among young ultra-Orthodox men of the same age. Even so, the overall employment rate of haredi men remains relatively low, at 54%.

The wage gaps between haredi men and non-haredi Jewish men continue to widen – with the wage of a haredi man less than 50% of that of a non-haredi Jewish man, compared to 70% in 2005. In contrast, the hourly wage of haredi women has reached NIS 73, which is 11% higher than the hourly wage of haredi men.

The report shows some improvement in the economic situation of haredi households. Between 2014 and 2022, the average net income from work in haredi households increased by 57%, compared to a 46% increase in the income from work of a non-haredi Jewish household. During the same period, there has been a decline in reliance on government allowances and subsidies, with the poverty rate among the haredi declining from 53% in 2014 to 39% in 2022.

One of the most significant findings highlights the digital revolution in the haredi society: the share of Internet users reached a record high of 71%, almost double the rate in 2014, when it stood at 39%. However, the use of social networks remains limited, with only 39% of haredim using WhatsApp, compared to 88% among non-haredi Jews.

Eli Paley, founder of the Institute, said, "The report attests to significant and profound changes in haredi society. Economic pressures have led to fundamental changes in the lifestyles of the haredi community, and this has been reinforced by the challenges of the Sword of Iron war."

Prof. Shai Stern, head of the Institute, concluded: "The State of Israel is standing at an important juxtaposition in its relations with the haredi community. The reliable data we provide is essential for setting informed policies and building long-term plans that will meet the challenges we face."