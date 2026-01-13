Iranian authorities have acknowledged for the first time a high death toll from the ongoing nationwide unrest.

An Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday that about 2,000 people, including members of the security forces, were killed during roughly two weeks of protests across Iran. The official said those responsible were “terrorists" and stated that both protesters and security personnel were among the dead, without providing a detailed breakdown of the casualties.

The unrest, triggered by severe economic conditions, has represented the most serious internal challenge to Iran’s leadership in at least three years. Iranian clerical authorities have sought to balance public messaging by describing protests over economic hardship as legitimate, while simultaneously carrying out a forceful security crackdown. Officials have accused the US and Israel of fomenting the unrest and have blamed unnamed groups they describe as terrorists for hijacking the demonstrations.

Alongside the official Iranian account, Iran International reported a significantly higher death toll, claiming that at least 12,000 people were killed during the protests, largely over two consecutive nights. The outlet said its assessment was based on information from multiple sources and stressed that independent verification has been hampered by internet shutdowns and restrictions on domestic media. Iran International said its figure remains preliminary and may change as further documentation emerges.

While the Iranian official's figure was significantly lower, this marks the first time authorities have publicly acknowledged such a high death toll.