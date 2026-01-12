A tense and unusual conversation occurred between the President of the Supreme Court, Yitzhak Amit, and Deputy President Noam Sohlberg and Judge David Mintz regarding a planned conference on the topic of "Education for Democracy."

According to Channel 13 News, Sohlberg and Mintz approached Amit and asked him to cancel the event due to the participation of Professor Asa Kasher and Dr. Oki Marshak, who have previously been accused of supporting refusals to serve in the IDF.

It was also reported that, following public criticism, President Amit instructed the museum that organized the event to review the matter, and as of now, the event is expected to be postponed.

Two weeks ago, Justice Minister Yariv Levin sent an official letter to the Director of the Courts, Judge Tzachi Oziel, demanding that the event be canceled.

Levin argued that this was a politically charged event that was inappropriate to be held within the walls of a judicial institution.