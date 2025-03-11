A passenger on an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Toronto was shocked to find that the State of Israel was replaced with the "Palestinian territories" on the airline's digital in-flight map.

The map, which the passenger took a picture of, contained no borders for the 'West Bank,' the term many use to refer to Judea and Samaria, or for Gaza. The entire country of Israel was listed as "Palestinian territories."

Air Canada blamed the system used for the interactive map for the issue that caused the erasure of the Jewish State.

"Air Canada has been made aware of a display issue with the interactive map on the IFE systems of its B737 aircraft. The issue has affected other carriers using the same system and we are working with the third-party provider on a remedy," the airline stated.