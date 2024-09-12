German authorities have issued a deportation order against Mohammad Hadi Mofatteh the head of the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH), which was outlawed in July after it was classified as an extremist group by German authorities.

Mofatteh and his organization are considered by German domestic intelligence authorities to be controlled by Iran. The German Foreign Ministery announced that the Iranian Shiite cleric left the country two days ago and can face up to three years in jail if he attempts to return.

Mofatteh filed court action on Wednesday to challenge the deportation order. However, the appeal does not necessarily suspend the deportation order.

The interior minister for the state of Hamburg, Andy Grote, described Mofatteh as "one of Germany's most prominent Islamists," and added that his country will continue to take a tough line against Islamists with all legal means at its disposal.