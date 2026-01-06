A 13-year-old girl was brought to Bnei Zion Medical Center in Haifa last weekend after experiencing difficulty swallowing and significant discomfort. Following a series of medical examinations, physicians determined that a piece of cucumber had become lodged in her esophagus, requiring urgent intervention.

Doctors Rauf Nasser and Nermin Shehadeh-Samir of the Pediatric Gastroenterology Unit conducted a clinical assessment and imaging tests, which confirmed the obstruction. Due to concern over potential complications, the medical team decided to perform an emergency gastroscopy.

During the endoscopic procedure, doctors identified a food blockage obstructing the esophagus. The cucumber piece was carefully removed without complications, restoring normal esophageal function.

The patient was placed under medical observation, recovered quickly, and was subsequently discharged home. She will continue follow-up care in the Pediatric Gastroenterology Unit, including a series of endoscopic esophageal dilations aimed at preventing recurrence.

Prof. Yaakov Genizy, director of the hospital’s pediatric department, said the girl is known to the medical staff and suffers from esophageal stenosis caused by a congenital condition involving a partial connection between the esophagus and the trachea. “This is a complex medical condition that requires constant vigilance and ongoing monitoring," he said. “The procedure was successful, and continued treatment is essential to preserving her quality of life."

Bnei Zion Medical Center stressed that anyone experiencing a sensation of food becoming stuck, pain while swallowing, or worsening symptoms - particularly children with underlying medical conditions - should seek immediate medical attention, as prompt treatment can prevent serious complications.