A vintage hand grenade was discovered this morning (Sunday) at the entrance to a synagogue on Templgasse Street in Leopoldstadt, in the heart of Vienna's Jewish quarter.

A synagogue employee noticed a suspicious bag placed near the building's entrance, and after finding a grenade inside it, called the police.

Police and a bomb disposal unit were dispatched, removed the suspicious object, and took it for examination. It was later determined to be a hand grenade from the 1970s with a defective explosive mechanism.

The police said that at this stage, there are no known threats against the synagogue, but due to the sensitivity, they increased their presence in the area. Austria's federal authorities were notified of the incident.

At the same time, security camera footage from the area is being reviewed to try to identify who placed the grenade there.