During the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit last week to a synagogue in Miami, Jake, a Holocaust survivor, approached journalist Yanir Cozin and asked whether he could help arrange for him to have a photograph with the Prime Minister.

“I am a Holocaust survivor, over 100 years old. I was in the forests and in the camps. I managed to survive, but I lost my entire family - all of them. I was left alone in the world," the elderly man told the Cozin. “I want to take a picture with the Prime Minister of Israel. It is very important to me. Can you speak to him so we can be photographed together?"

Cozin relayed the special request to the Prime Minister’s spokespersons. A few minutes later, during his speech, the Prime Minister paused and looked toward the elderly man. “I met a man here named Jake, 101 years old, a Holocaust survivor, and I had the privilege of shaking his hand. Jake, please stand up."

“From the packed hall filled with hundreds of people, this small, thin man wearing a blue cap and a yellow star pin rose to his feet, stood before the entire audience, and in an instant everyone stood and applauded him for long moments," the journalist described the moving scene.