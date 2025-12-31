Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday issued a New Year greeting to Israelis who immigrated from the former Soviet Union, praising their contribution to the State of Israel and its security.

Netanyahu opened his remarks with a New Year’s greeting, saying, “I want to wish all those from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) a Happy New Year - Snovym Godom.”

The Prime Minister referred to the past two years as the “War of Redemption,” stating that Israel had achieved “tremendous accomplishments” while operating “on seven fronts” and prevailing over its enemies. He credited these achievements to the heroism of Israel’s fighters, noting that many of them are immigrants from CIS countries.

Netanyahu also emphasized national unity and political leadership, saying the achievements were made possible through “the united stand of the people” and “the brave decisions we made at the political level.” He added, “We have proven that Israel is a power; it is strong.”

Highlighting the role of immigrants from the former Soviet Union across Israeli society, Netanyahu pointed to their contributions to security, academia, industry and high-tech, as well as within his own office. He noted his appointment of Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman as the next Director of the Mossad, saying it reflects “the excellence inherent in you.”

Concluding his message, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that their contributions would continue to grow, saying, “I wish for you that you continue to rise higher and higher for our country,” and ended with, “Happy New Year, Snovym Godom!”