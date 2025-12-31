An unusual accident occurred at a live show in Disney World in Florida, videos posted to social media show.

The incident occurred during a performance of the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The opening stunt of the show recreates the iconic giant rolling boulder scene from the beginning of the film 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The show has been performed multiple times a day for decades. In a recent showing, the 400-pound fake boulder struck the back wall, rolled off its usual course, and bounced toward the audience.

A Disney cast member got in front of the bouncing boulder in an attempt to stop it. The cast member was struck by the fake boulder and knocked to the ground. He successfully redirected the large prop away from the audience. Other cast members went to assist him.

An audience member wrote on Reddit that the cast member was able to get up and walk following the incident, but was bleeding from a head injury.

Disney World did not reply to requests for comments on the incident or the cast member's condition.