According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, as of today, Israel's population numbers approximately 10.027 million. Of these, about 7.707 million are Jews and others (76.9% of the population), 2.104 million are Arabs (21.0%), and 0.216 million are foreigners (2.1%).

In 2024, there was an increase of 1.1% in Israel's population, a moderate growth compared to 2023, where the growth rate was 1.6%. The slowdown in growth rate mainly results from negative migration, where many Israelis left the country.

During 2024, about 181 thousand babies were born, with approximately 76% to Jewish and other mothers and 24% to Arab mothers. Conversely, in 2024 about 51.4 thousand residents died, an increase of about 1,800 from the number of deaths in 2023.

Throughout 2024, about 51.4 thousand residents passed away, which is higher by roughly 1,800 compared to the 2023 count of 49.6 thousand. These numbers include approximately 1,870 soldiers and civilians killed in the war starting on 7/10/23.

Still, the mortality rate in 2024 did not change compared to 2023 – 5.2 per 1,000 inhabitants. After three years of the pandemic – 2020-2022 – mortality in 2023 was relatively low despite the war, and it slightly increased in 2024, especially in the months of February, July, and October. During the other months, mortality was not high.

The balance between emigration from and immigration to Israel at the end of 2024 stands at 18.2 thousand residents, with the extent of negative migration resulting from Israelis migrating abroad. In 2024, 82.7 thousand residents left Israel, while 23.8 thousand returned. The balance of Israeli emigrants at the end of the year was 58.9 thousand.

The number of new immigrants in 2024 stood at 32.8 thousand, a decrease of approximately 15 thousand compared to the previous year. The number of people arriving in the country for family reunification was similar to 2023, with 7.9 thousand people.