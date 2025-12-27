A Palestinian Authority Arab opened fire Saturday near the security fence barrier near the Hasmonean checkpoint, and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Numerous troops were dispatched to the scene and began conducting searches for the terrorist, and several towns in the area were encircled.

Later, it became clear that the Arab had opened fire for hunting purposes.

"Earlier today (Saturday), in a joint effort by the IDF and Israel Border Police, and under the guidance of the ISA, the forces apprehended a Palestinian in the area of Saffa who had opened fire for hunting purposes adjacent to the security fence barrier near the Hasmonean checkpoint," the IDF clarified.

"The apprehension was made possible due to the rapid identification of the suspect and the guidance of the forces to his location, where his weapon was located and confiscated.

"The suspect was transferred to the Israel Police for further processing."