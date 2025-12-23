Dozens of examinees received today (Tuesday) the scores for a Rabbinical exam, which was held in Cheshvan 5785, after an exceptional delay of a year and two months since the exam date.

This is one of the central stages in the training track for rabbinical judgeship under the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

The exam tests a candidate's ability to apply practical knowledge of Jewish law while drafting a clear and reasoned ruling in complex cases, mostly from the domain of Choshen Mishpat - a foundational work regarding Jewish monetary law.

The delay in publishing the scores is the result of a recurring phenomenon: a severe shortage of exam graders, causing ongoing postponements in releasing results.

A reform was recently approved under which the score will be given after a single review - rather than the two reviews that had been customary - to streamline the process, and the Rabbinate hopes this change will significantly accelerate the pace of score publication for future candidates.