An emotional meeting took place at a Sydney hospital between Rabbi Mendel Kastel, the brother-in-law of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in the city, and Ahmed al-Ahmad, the Syrian Muslim citizen who courageously intervened and neutralized one of the terrorists during the attack.

Al-Ahmad’s attorney, Sam Issa, also attended the meeting, which was reported by Kan News.

Speaking to Ahmed at his hospital bedside, Rabbi Kastel expressed his gratitude. “Thank you-not only for saving lives, but for your courage,” he said. “The fact that you come from a non-Jewish background, from a Muslim background, makes this especially meaningful. Thank you very much.”

Al-Ahmad responded by emphasizing unity and shared humanity. “We are all brothers, we are all human beings,” he said, adding that the visit itself was deeply significant to him. “No matter what happens, no matter what religion, we must stand together and save lives.”

Rabbi Kastel introduced Ahmed to his brother Zalman and presented him with a meaningful gift. He explained that the Lubavitcher Rebbe would distribute a dollar each Sunday, encouraging recipients to add another dollar and give both to charity. “I want to give you the dollar the Rebbe gave me in 1988,” the rabbi said.

Ahmed was visibly moved by the gesture. “We are all human beings, and saving lives is what matters,” he said. “I went out with my cousin to buy something and get a haircut, but God sent me to save lives.”

Attorney Sam Issa provided an update on al-Ahmad’s condition, stating that he is stable but in significant pain. “He was shot four times in his left arm and has lost feeling in the limb,” Issa said, noting that al-Ahmad is expected to undergo several surgeries.

Despite his serious injuries, Issa said his client remains in good spirits. “He told me that despite the pain and everything he went through, he would do it again,” Issa said. “He knows that he saved many lives.”