Yanky Sofer, a volunteer with Hatzolah in Australia, was wounded in the shooting at a Hanukkah party on Bondi Beach in Sydney and was spared death thanks to a radio he carried on his chest.

According to a report by Australian outlet 9News, the bullet struck the radio on Sofer’s rescue vest and absorbed the force of the impact that might have been fatal otherwise.

Sofer was wounded in the chest and back and suffered shrapnel injuries, but nonetheless continued to provide treatment to the injured at the scene until he was taken to the hospital. His doctors said he would not have survived without the radio.

Rabbi Mendy Litzman, the head of Hatzolah Sydney, recounted to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: "Sofer was difficult to find because his radio had been shot. The doctors said there were hundreds of fragments of it in his body, but he still kept helping people until he needed to go to the hospital himself."