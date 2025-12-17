European citizens’ attitudes toward migrants are becoming increasingly negative.

A new survey by the public opinion research institute YouGov finds that most Europeans believe that many of the migrants living in their countries are residing there illegally, prefer to close the borders to new migrants, and want to send some of those who have already arrived back to their countries of origin.

The survey examined the views of citizens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, and France on immigration-related issues. Between 44% and 60% of respondents across the different countries said that “migrants are living in our country illegally,” with the largest majorities recorded in France, Spain, and Italy. In Poland and Germany, smaller majorities held the view that most migrants are undocumented.

Between 49% and 60% of Europeans supported a “significant reduction in the number of new migrants allowed to enter,” with the highest levels of support recorded in Germany and Denmark.

Between 46% and 53% of survey participants supported the idea of a “complete freeze on the entry of new migrants, along with sending many migrants back to their countries,” with large majorities in Germany and Poland. Only a small percentage supported the option of a “significant increase in the number of new migrants allowed to enter the country.”

Another question asked, “Which migrants should be deported from your country?” An overwhelming majority of between 78% and 91% across the countries said that “migrants who came to claim welfare benefits or migrants who broke the law should be deported.” Between 73% and 85% said that “irregular asylum seekers should be deported,” while 66% to 85% across the countries preferred to deport “migrants without a valid work visa who are employed in unskilled jobs.”