Germany is increasing control around the borders, in an attempt to fight the entry of illegal immigrants.

As of Monday, police and military forces were deployed around Germany's borders to check those entering the country, as part of a German government’s decision to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants.

In addition to existing border controls with neighboring countries, including Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Poland, Germany will now also have internal border control with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.

According to the statement of the German Ministry of the Interior, the German government will now have the authority to prevent the entry of immigrants from all borders, if they discover that they do not have permits to enter Germany.

The tightening of border controls will initially last six months, and then it will be decided whether to extend the order. This decision was made following stormy demonstrations and opposition of the right-wing parties in Germany to the continued entry of immigrants, after a series of attacks carried out by illegal immigrants who entered Germany in recent years.

The German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, validated the German government's decision by saying that the asylum system for immigrants is overloaded and the number of illegal immigrants entering the country is not under control. Germany is located in the center of the Schengen area, which includes 29 European countries that have abolished internal border controls, with passports only required at external borders and airports.

The new border control procedures may lead to disruptions in the movement of people and goods. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Germany of putting the entire Schengen system at risk with its comprehensive new controls.