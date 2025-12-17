The Bondi Beach massacre, of our brothers and sisters, comes after Western European leaders declared their support for a “Palestinian” state.

Among them was Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, which means?

It means that Islamists, like the father to son duo which allegedly committed the mass murder, 16 beautiful people at last count, take it as a signal that their evil inclinations have the seal of approval from the top, from the government itself, even from Albanese personally, that Jews, one way or another, one place or another, need to be scolded.

This is all part of a global intifada, no more a slogan but a fact, as in they came and continue to arrive at the invitation of the West which voluntarily chooses suicide.

By culture and by population.

We are talking about Europe of course, and therefore Angela Merkel, head of the German government from 2015 to 2021, and that’s a long time.

Enough time to turn Western Europe into breeding grounds for Islamization. All that through her policy of open borders.

Not just for Germany, but for all the rest. These leaders of today, they are all her offspring as to importing terrorists.

Hijabs and keffiyehs galore throughout the capitals. Churches and synagogues down. Mosques up.

Do you remember Churchill and what it means to be British, tightlipped and all that don’t you know?

That was then.

This is now.

Sadiq Kahn, the mayor of London, allows the “kill the Jews” marchers to go trampling through the streets of London.

But refuses to allow a Jewish vigil for the victims of Sydney, their bloods crying up to the heavens.

Still the same old question. What did we do? What do they want from us?

Demonstrations against Jews even in Liverpool, home of the Beatles. Is nothing sacred?

Do you remember Paris in the Fall?

Forget Paris any season. Piaf. Hemingway at the Ritz. Those were the days.

Instead, no go zones. Islam has taken over.

They did it to themselves, over there.

Over there…and this is important, ladies and gentlemen…over there, Christianity produced a Hitler. Over here, Christianity produced a Lincoln.

That needs to be studied by historians and philosophers. Or novelists like me. If I had the time. Tom Stoppard died two weeks ago.

All those years of happiness and success, as a leading British playwright, and he did not know he was Jewish until late in his life. Maybe that’s the best way.

Think of all he was spared.

Meanwhile, over here, people ask…what happened to Candace? What happened to Tucker? How could they turn like this?

People say…follow the money.

Ilhan Omar is a Trojan Horse.

Dear Jews…today we are hurting for our people in Australia…but we shall go on, unbowed and brave.

There have been times when we were happy. Not so since Oct. 7, 2023. Remember how we kvelled over Entebbe?

When was the last time we kvelled over anything?

