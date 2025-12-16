Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited on Tuesday with Ahmed al Ahmed, the bystander who wrestled a gun from one of the Bondi Beach terrorists, at the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Ahmed, 43, who had been shot several times in the shoulder, is the son of refugees who recently arrived in Sydney from Syria, according to Australia’s national broadcaster ABC.

Anthony Albanese visits Ahmed al Ahmed REUTERS

“It was a great honor to meet Ahmed al Ahmed. He is a true Australian hero. He’s very humble,” Albanese told reporters following the hospital visit.

The Prime Minister said Ahmed had been at Bondi Beach on Sunday with family and friends, attempting to get a cup of coffee when the attack, targeting a Hanukkah celebration, began. “He then found himself at a moment where people were being shot in front of him,” Albanese recounted.

“He decided to take action, and his bravery is an inspiration for all Australians,” Albanese continued. “He, at a moment where we have seen evil perpetrated, he shines out as an example of the strength of humanity.”

Albanese noted that Ahmed’s parents were “very proud” of their son, calling him a man who “represents the best of our country.”