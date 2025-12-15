Trump: “Most European nations, they’re, they’re decaying. They’re decaying” (interview with Politico)

Politico claims the US President is exaggerating. Really?

DEMOGRAPHICS

According to official data alone, Muslim migrants make up between 5-6% (Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden) and 8-10% (Austria and France) of the population. This is a huge figure, but the reality is likely significantly worse.

The enormous number of illegal immigrants is not accounted for. Accurate data is either absent or deliberately underreported.

Back in 2001, in London, I deliberately traveled by public transport through different areas of this metropolis, and what I saw horrified me. Signs in Arabic, Urdu, Farsi; a completely oriental atmosphere against the backdrop of Victorian-era buildings (a Kafkaesque spectacle); families with black-bearded men, women in niqabs, and numerous children; groups of men here and there playing shesh-besh; the smell of Arabic coffee and oriental spices; shawarmas, kebab shops, and shashlik houses; abandoned, unkempt churches converted into shelters for the homeless and illegal immigrants; supermarkets with an infinitely “diverse” staff and equally “diverse” customers; flags of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Eritrea, Somalia, and God knows what other countries; the drawn-out groans of muezzins and oriental music from the shops; mountains of garbage on the streets; women in headscarves on buses.

Fifteen years later, I visited London again, and this scene had become dominant in the city center: on Oxford Street, Piccadilly, in Hyde Park, etc. The situation was only brightened by the abundance of tourists on the streets.

I observed the same metamorphosis in other Western capitals. The outskirts of Paris and Amsterdam turned into a sinister city of shadows by evening, infested with young men prowling like predatory animals in search of easy prey, and their faces were decidedly not European. Even I, then not old yet and a strong man who grew up in a far from prosperous area of ​​Soviet Moscow, felt uncomfortable here as dusk fell.

I have the impression that today in the leading Western European cities there are not 10%, not 15%, and not even 20% Muslim migrants, but much more.

The extremely low birth rate of Europeans is combined with the extremely high birth rate of Muslims and unlimited migration, both legal and illegal. The indigenous population is aging and leaving, while the barbarians are young and passionate.

The worst thing is that the Western people, but the people of Western Europe especially, found themselves between Scylla and Charybdis, between the hammer and the anvil.

SUPRANATIONAL ELITES

The Hammer is the supranational elite. They have created a demiurgic system of power and control their subjects far more sophisticatedly than the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. They rule through the courts, the media, the Academy, the bureaucracy, the education system, the bohemian elite, and influential NGOs. They have created a multi-level system of elimination for those deemed undesirable.

Those who are undesirable are eliminated legally, like Jair Bolsanaro (Brazil), Calin Georgescu (Romania), Sebastian Kurz (Austria), or are subjected to merciless legal persecution, like Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen, Benjamin Netanyahu, Matteo Salvini, etc.

If it is not possible to “neutralize class enemies” through legal traps, and they still win elections, political sabotage and economic pressure are used. Geert Wilders won the Netherlands but was unable to establish an effective government, and the courts blocked all his initiatives. Georgia Meloni faced financial blackmail and turned into ‘Macron in a skirt’. All that was left of the lioness was a frightened little grey mouse. British Home Secretary Suella Braverman was sacked by Sunak for her determination and consistency. The Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) won the elections but was ousted from power by political manipulation.

Finally, if legal action, political manipulation and intimidation fail to neutralize “dissidents,” physical elimination is resorted to. Assassination attempts have been made on Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Viktor Orban, Robert Fico (Slovakia), Andrej Babiš (Czech Republic), and Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay ( he was assassinated ). Under "unclear circumstances", six AfD candidates died ahead of the local vote. All of them were at the peak of their political activity: from 60 to 75 years old.

At the same time, no one has ever attempted to assassinate Obama, the Bidens, Harris, Trudeau, Macron, Scholf, Annalena Baerbock, Mélenchon, Starmer, etc.

RED-GREEN ALLIANCE

The Anvil is an alliance between communists, progressives, anarchists, and Muslims. Masses of youth have become hostage to the ‘woke culture.’ They are extremely ignorant and naive, but also extremely intolerant and aggressive. This is how the System raised them. Orwell's Animal Farm has come to fruition again, this time in the West: pigs took away puppies and turned them into vicious guard dogs. They hate Western culture, Western values, Christianity, nation states, traditions, the institution of marriage, their sexual identity and, in a sense, themselves. They're nurtured by Intersectionality, Political identity, Critical Race Theory, and Cancel culture. It's a new quasi-religion.

Muslims rightly see them as “useful idiots” who will help them destroy the West from within and create a Caliphate with Sharia law on its ruins.

GEOPOLITICS

Three times in the last century, the United States saved Western Europe: during the First World War, the Second World War, and the Cold War. This didn't stop Europeans from obsessively seeking suicide in one way or another.

Apparently, this time the US will not stop Europeans from committing suicide. (Although the latter chose the most terrible way of all possible - to surrender to the power of Islam).

Regardless of who will be in power - Republicans or Democrats - America will become increasingly isolated from the world, preoccupied with its own problems, conflicts and contradictions. No one in Washington will want to send fleets to the shores of Western Europe to liberate giant termite mounds teeming with chaos and violence. No one will want to send troops to the sewers of London, Paris, Dublin, Rotterdam, Marseille, Glasgow, Molinebeek, Hamburg, or Malmö. For what?

On the other hand, the “red-green alliance” will not lack allies: from Russia and China to sheikhs and Turkey.

Saving Western Europe through democratic means is practically no longer possible. A revolution or a military coup is needed. I doubt that the English, Germans, French, Swedes, Spaniards and Dutch have enough dedication, sacrifice and passion for revolution. Considering that far-left ideology has permeated the entire army corps like soap permeates a sponge, a military coup is unlikely to be possible even hypothetically. And even if it succeeds, truly Stalinist methods will be needed to eliminate the Islamic invasion, which is hardly possible.

What we are seeing today is agony. The victims will only realize it's over once they're in the boa constrictor's stomach. And they will leave room for the newest victim, Australia.

As for the US and Israel, they should focus on viable, stable Eastern European countries such as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Croatia. These are our natural allies, and they should be strengthened in every way possible.

Perhaps one day the Reconquista will begin from here…

Alexander Maistrovoy is a graduate of Moscow Univ. in Journalism, worked there in his field and made aliyah in 1988. He works at the Russian language newspaper Novosty Nedely, has had articles posted on many internet sites and authored “Ways of God” about different religious and ethnic groups in the Holy Land, Agony of Hercules or a Farewell to Democracy (Notes of a Stranger), and with Mark Kotliarsky the Russian book Jewish Atlántida.