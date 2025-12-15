Further details have emerged regarding Ahmed al Ahmed, the civilian who intervened during the deadly terror attack at Bondi Beach and was previously reported to have tackled and disarmed one of the gunmen amid the massacre that left at least 16 people dead.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a Sydney fruit shop owner and father of two, was filmed approaching one of the terrorists from behind during the attack on a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Footage broadcast by Australian media shows Ahmed lunging at the gunman, wrestling him to the ground, and forcing the rifle from his hands.

After gaining control of the weapon, Ahmed did not fire. Witnesses said he gestured for help before retreating. Moments later, he was struck by multiple bullets during continued gunfire and was seriously wounded.

Ahmed was taken to St George Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains hospitalized. His immigration lawyer, Sam Issa, told the Sydney Morning Herald that Ahmed is in significant pain but does not regret his actions. “He said he’d do it again,” Issa said, adding that his client sustained multiple gunshot wounds, lost a large amount of blood, and faces a lengthy recovery.

Family members described Ahmed’s actions as instinctive and driven by a desire to stop the killing. Speaking to ABC News, Ahmed’s parents said their son acted after witnessing people being shot and could not stand by as civilians were attacked. His mother said she was overcome with emotion after learning he had been wounded, while his father said Ahmed did not consider the background or identity of those he was trying to save.

Several relatives also gave interviews describing the moments leading up to the confrontation. A cousin told the Guardian that Ahmed believed he had been given strength to intervene and felt a moral obligation to stop the gunman. Another cousin told Australian media that Ahmed was seriously injured but in good spirits following surgery, adding that he would have been prepared to lose his life to protect others.

The dramatic footage of the disarming has circulated widely online and has drawn praise from leaders in Australia and abroad. NSW Premier Chris Minns visited Ahmed in hospital and described him as a “real-life hero." Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Ahmed’s actions exemplified Australians running toward danger to help others.

US President Donald Trump also publicly commended Ahmed’s bravery, saying his actions saved many lives.

A crowdfunding campaign established to support Ahmed and his family raised hundreds of thousands of dollars within hours. Prominent US billionaire and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman publicly called for donations and contributed a six-figure sum, becoming one of the largest individual donors to the campaign.

Ahmed, who was having coffee with a relative when the attack began, remains under medical care as doctors continue to treat his injuries. His family said they are praying for his recovery and expressed gratitude for the support shown by the public, according to ABC News.