The Israel Justice Organization held its high-profile summit last week in New York City, honoring Fox News host Brian Kilmeade as a steadfast ally in the fight against antisemitism and for strong US-Israel ties. Several prominent figures in the organization took the floor to express their appreciation.

Farley Weiss, President of the Israel Justice Organization, praised Kilmeade's courage: "In Brian Kilmeade, we have an extraordinary ally, a leader in fighting anti-semitism and supporting Israel. He has the bravery and courage to do that." Weiss highlighted the organization's focus on justice, noting Kilmeade "speaks up for the Jewish people because he believes it's just and right."

Co-founder Jonathan Burkan echoed the sentiment. He also thanked President Trump, praising him as "the best friend Israel has had and might ever have," and shared a personal story from a recent trip to Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where a reservist in a bomb shelter declared, "Only President Trump can save Israel." Burkan celebrated recent developments, stating, "We are so blessed that President Trump won. Eery living hostage has been released."

Rabbi Michael Melnicke declared: "Brian, you are general. You're courage in standing up against all other medias, fighting for democracy, freedom of religion, against anti-semitism, against hatred. Thank you for being a friend of Israel."

Rabbi Elie Weinstock, former head of the New York Board of Rabbis, said: "The name Israel is born out of a difficult struggle. The struggle is the opportunity to move forward. When we have friends we have allies, we will be victorious."

credit: Zev Savetsky | Triple S Studios

