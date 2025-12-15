In wide-ranging remarks, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade framed the relationship between the US and Israel as a natural alliance rooted in shared values, democratic principles, and a clear understanding of right and wrong. Rejecting partisan labels, Kilmeade described Fox News as “pro-American,” arguing that support for Israel follows the same logic: recognizing allies who strive to do what is right, even while making mistakes along the way.

Drawing on his background in sports, Kilmeade offered an analogy that became a central theme of his speech. In athletics, he said, even the best players make “hustle mistakes” - errors born not of bad intent, but of effort. The same, he argued, applies to the US and Israel. Both nations act with the intention of defending their people and values, and while errors occur, they are fundamentally different from the deliberate brutality of their enemies. As in sports, he noted, winners are often resented simply for succeeding - a dynamic he said explains much of the hostility toward both America and Israel.

Kilmeade stressed that Israel cannot be understood in isolation from its history. Any serious coverage, he argued, must be grounded in the events that shaped the country: the War of Independence in 1948, the Six Day War in 1967, the Yom Kippur War in 1973, subsequent conflicts, and repeated peace efforts. October 7, he said, was not an isolated moment but part of a long struggle in which Israel has repeatedly faced existential threats.

He described the October 7 Hamas attack as Israel’s equivalent of September 11 - an assault not only on Israel but on the broader West. Israel’s military response, he said, was both inevitable and justified, aimed at ensuring such an attack could never happen again. Kilmeade expressed astonishment at the speed with which international protests turned against Israel, even before Hamas terrorists had been fully expelled from Israeli territory.

Throughout his remarks, Kilmeade emphasized that the US and Israel face common enemies - Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and other extremist forces that target democracies and human freedom. He argued that Israel’s determination to achieve decisive victory, despite international pressure, ultimately serves Western security as a whole.

Concluding, Kilmeade said support for Israel is not ideological but logical. Just as in sports, he argued, understanding who is playing fair, who is attacking, and who is defending themselves makes the difference between confusion and clarity - a clarity he believes should guide both American policy and public opinion.