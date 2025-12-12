Why are my tax dollars being used to murder Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh - to murder Armenian Christians? - Tucker Carlson , November 8, 2025

One of the issues causing grave concern for the future of the GOP is the troubling rise of antisemitism within certain sectors of its constituency.

Antisemitism is often referred to as the world’s "oldest hatred," a term used to describe hostility, discrimination, and prejudice against the Jewish people. This form of hatred is characterized by its persistence through history, adapting to different eras from ancient times through to the present day.

Pernicious and persistent

Persecution of the Jews/Israelites dates back to ancient times-from Pharaoh and the Romans -extending through the Spanish/Portuguese Inquisitions to the murderous pogroms in Russia and Eastern Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries, reaching a horrific climax across much of Europe during the Nazi era, with strong pro-Nazi sentiment pervading most of the Arab world. Indeed, one of the starkest instances of this was the Mufti of Jerusalem, Mohammed Amin al-Husseini, who met with Hitler during the war and engaged in mobilizing support and resources of SS units in the Balkans. Throughout the post-WW-II years, the longstanding Jewish communities across the Middle East suffered harsh persecution (including lethal pogroms) in Egypt, Libya, Syria, and Iraq’s infamous Farhud .

In the following decades, antisemitism generally fell into disrepute in much of the West-mainly due to the traumatic memories of the Holocaust, being repressed rather than eradicated. Thus, it still simmered just below the surface, occasionally erupting in attacks on synagogues and Jewish community centers across the US and elsewhere. Of course, in the USSR, large-scale suppression of Jews prevailed up until the early 1990s. Moreover, the enmity towards the fledgling Jewish state, founded in 1948, generated more anti-Jewish and anti-Zionist enmity, spurring ongoing efforts to destroy the UN-approved state, even enlisting Nazi scientists to help realize that goal.

Old ware in new wrapping?

But lately, there has been a new and disturbing surge in antisemitism, which seems to be conferring an aura of respectability on the hatred of Jews. Its roots are both perverse and paradoxical-emerging in the immediate wake of Jews suffering the most appalling atrocity since the Holocaust, with over 1200 murdered and massacred in a single day.

However, instead of eliciting a wave of sympathy and identification with the victim of such unprovoked savagery, massive displays of support for the Islamist terrorist organization spread across North America and Western Europe. Thus, American University historian Pamela Nadell warns that we could be “witnessing the ‘high tide’ of American antisemitism” and cautions that “the explosion of vitriol post-October 7th is built on decades of rhetoric targeting Jews as settlers, colonialists, and racists-and is at the heart of conspiracy theories since the first century.”

Arguably, most surprisingly, the specter of antisemitism has begun to stir in the sectors of the American Right and the Republican Party, which, up until recently, has generally been staunchly pro-Israel. One of the most prominent advocates of this noxious creed is the popular media figure Tucker Carlson, has been widely accused of creating a rift in the GOP and criticized for promoting antisemitic ideas. This controversy intensified after he interviewed openly antisemitic and white nationalist activist Nick Fuentes, a far-right figure known for Holocaust denial and admiration for Hitler, without challenging his core antisemitic views.

Carlson berated Israel's allies, accusing "Christian Zionists" of suffering from a "brain virus" while stridently criticizing U.S. support for Israel. (For a stunning display of Carlson’s ignorance, invective, and duplicity-see here .)

Understandably, this has created a significant schism within conservative circles.

The Carlson-Caucuses nexus

One of the more surprising sources for Carlson’s toxic tirade has its origins in the distant Caucasus nation of Armenia and its influential diaspora organization in America, the American National Committee of Armenians (ANCA).

Thus, ANCA posted an incendiary interview in which Carlson’s interlocutor (to his feigned shock)made the outrageous claim that “Israel sold weapons to Azerbaijan to carry out the ethnic cleansing of Christians from Nagorno-Karabakh." After all, it is absurd to accuse Israel of animosity towards Christians, as it is perhaps the only Middle East population in which the Christian population has grown (fivefold since 1950), whereas across the Muslim countries, it has declined steeply.

Moreover, Armenia is hardly beyond reproach in the complex history of Nagorno-Karabakh, being complicit in the massacre and expulsion of Azerbaijanis from the region in the early 1990s (see, for example, here ).

Moreover, in early 2024, an affiliate of ANCA, aligning itself with South Africa’s scandalous ICJ action against Israel, called for it to halt its military action in Gaza in a transparent effort to preserve Hamas and ensure its survival-a transparently hostile act against the Jewish state.

Additional fodder for Calson’s venom was supplied by Alexander Galitsky, ANCA’s Policy Director, who made the ludicrous assertion that somehow Baku’s victory in Nagorno Karabakh heralded Israel’s military response in Gaza, tweeting that it “was a template for Gaza. Bomb, blockade, starve & render the region uninhabitable…The world's silent complicity in Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing of Artsakh [Nagono-Karabakh] was all the permission Israel needed to do the same to Gaza.”

Ludicrous and libelous

This is an allegation so ridiculous that it defies belief. After all, even the poorly informed observer would know that, if anything, Gaza and Nagorno-Karabakh are diametric opposites. Indeed, in 2005, Israel had unilaterally transferred the entire Gaza Strip, without any quid pro quo, to Arab control, only to have it serve as a base for launching repeated attacks against its civilian population, a process which culminated in the brutal October 23 assaults that, proportionately, dwarfed the 9/11 attacks by a factor of 15.

As I showed elsewhere , Israel’s response was, comparatively, far more restrained than that of other leading Western democracies that suffered lesser assaults. So contrary to the drivel propagated by ANCA’s Galitsky, that Israel took its cue from Azerbaijan’s military action, the IDF’s aim was to eradicate the murderous Islamist organization, while taking unprecedented precautions to minimize civilian casualties.

Indeed, the civilian toll in Gaza was in fact exacerbated by two factors: The use of “civilian shields” by Hamas and Egypt’s cynical refusal to allow Gazans to flee the fighting, as in virtually every other conflict around the globe.

Galitsky proceeded to unleash a further libelous harangue on Israel, echoing Carlson's earlier anti-Christian smear, misrepresenting an accidental shelling of a church in Gaza, claiming that the “heinous attack on Gaza's only Catholic Church wasn't a 'mistake’. Israel has routinely targeted Christians during its genocide in Gaza.”

Curiously, neither ANCA nor Carlson seems to remember-certainly, never mentions-the systematic destruction of all the synagogues, burnt to the ground in Gaza when Israel handed over the Strip to the Palestinian Arabs.

Misplaced concern

Indeed, their supposed concern for Christians seems gravely misplaced, given their slaughter at the hands of Muslims in Nigeria , and their displacement from Bethlehem (once a Christian-majority city, now almost devoid of Christian presence under Palestinian rule). One can only assume that both ANCA and Calson must have missed a report in the Guardian headlined “Gaza Christians long for days before Hamas cancelled Christmas,” reporting that any “festive celebrations and displays of crucifixes have become taboo.”

ANCA’s (via Galitsky) anti-Jewish animus is so pervasive that it extends beyond its feigned concern for Gaza’s Christians, whose dire fate under Hamas never seemed to bother them until they could concoct some link to Israel. Indeed , according to the University of Notre Dame , the dwindling number of Gazan Christians was the result of the community being “squeezed by the policies of Hamas” and its “insidious Islamization process.”, declaring: “Christians in Gaza today are targeted on the basis of their religious faith.”

Now, ANCA has joined in a wild accusation concerning a real estate dispute with a development company, over an agreement which the Patriarch of the Armenian Church in Jerusalem engaged in-presenting it as a case of “ethnic cleansing,” and accusing Jews and the Israeli government of allegedly preparing “another future genocide.” Thus, with unfettered and unfounded hyperbole, Galitsky tweeted: “Even outside Gaza, Israel threatens the Holy Land's Christian presence - seen in its ongoing assault on Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter.”

Indeed, when it comes to defiling the Jews and their nation-state, no antisemitic slur is too low for the new Woke-Right and their ANCA partners in hate to stoop to. However, they would do well to recall, that over the millennia, the Jews have always prevailed over the purveyors of the world’s oldest hate. Always.