More than 1,200 people filled St John’s Wood Synagogue for this year’s Sacks Conversation, which brought Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin into dialogue with former Israeli ambassador Daniel Taub. The evening marked the fifth yahrzeit of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks and the UK launch of the Conrad Morris Edition of the Koren Sacks Humash.

Rachel and Jon spoke about how deeply Rabbi Sacks’ writings have shaped their lives, and how his voice has helped sustain them since October 7. When asked what question they would ask Rabbi Sacks today, Rachel said: “I would ask Rabbi Sacks if he had found Hersh yet, and if he could teach him some of what he taught me.” Jon, who has studied Rabbi Sacks’ work throughout an entire Torah cycle, said he would ask him to teach world leaders how to balance compassion with toughness.

They spoke movingly about grief, faith, and the way familiar Torah passages have taken on new meaning over the past year. Jon drew on figures such as Nachshon ben Aminadav and Joshua and Calev as models of courage and resolve. Rachel reflected on the Torah’s call to “choose life,” describing it as a daily discipline rather than an abstract idea.

The two also described the extraordinary solidarity they have felt in Jewish communities around the world. Rachel called it a “symbiotic” embrace that has strengthened them throughout their ordeal. Speaking to young Jews who are struggling with the war, she urged them to extend to Israel the same democratic generosity they value at home. Jon noted moments when genuine dialogue proved impossible and quoted Rabbi Sacks’ teaching that when others look down on us, we must keep our dignity and lift our heads higher.

The launch of the new Koren Sacks Humash was a central feature of the evening. Dedicated in memory of Conrad Morris, the edition brings together Rabbi Sacks’ translation and commentary on the Torah.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis spoke about Hersh’s place in the unfolding story of the Jewish people and about the global reach of Rabbi Sacks’ ideas. He praised the Morris family for helping ensure that Rabbi Sacks’ commentary will be in the hands of tens of thousands of people each week.

Gila Sacks closed the evening, calling the sight of congregants holding the new Humash “a blessing beyond words” and noting that her father’s commentary has now become part of the weekly rhythm of Jewish life. She reflected on the layout itself - the Torah text surrounded by layers of interpretation - as a reminder of the dignity of disagreement and the need to make space for multiple voices.