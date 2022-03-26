In the Jewish town of Kedumim in Samaria, residents were forced to close themselves in their homes due to severe air pollution from the nearby Arab village, Kafr Qaddum.

For over a decade, violent riots have taken place in Kafr Qaddum, especially on weekends. The riots receive the support of local anarchists.

On Saturday afternoon, the Arabs burned a large amount of tires, and residents of Kedumim, who suffer through the riots each weekend, were forced to remain inside and close their doors and windows.

"This is an outrageous and abnormal existence," the town said. "[Central Command Commander] Major General Yehuda Fuchs and Division Commander Avi Bluth would not accept such severe pollution near their private homes for even one minute."

"Children are choking here and not only patients who suffer breathing difficulties are suffering damage to their health - we all are."