Dramatic footage published on social media reveals a sophisticated intelligence operation carried out in the heart of the Gaza Strip, during which Dr. Marwan al-Hams - a Hamas doctor who declared the death of Staff Sgt. Hadar Goldin was arrested.

The arrest took place last July, and the video now circulating, apparently initiated by Israeli intelligence elements, describes the course of the operation: al-Hams was invited to be filmed under the pretext of producing a documentary about his work, titled Hero of Gaza. During the production, presented to him as an international film, he was detained.

In excerpts from the film there are interviews with the doctor, and conversations with a French-speaking woman identifying herself as Charlotte, who, according to the video, was the one who convinced him to take part in the filming. She also engaged with him in personal exchanges under a WhatsApp group called Belgian Consultations.

In one of the messages the doctor wrote to her, "I have known you only for a short time, but I feel we have known each other for a long time, and that you are more Palestinian than the Palestinians." Later, he even suggests she visit Gaza and spend time with him on the beach.

Alongside the personal conversations, the video shows footage of al-Hams in military activities within Hamas ranks - carrying a rocket and treating militants. At the end of the footage, Israeli forces are seen lowering him into a tunnel where the body of Hadar Goldin was apparently held.

After his arrest, al-Hams was transferred to Israel, but he refused to cooperate with investigators and did not provide information on Goldin's burial place. The detention of his daughter, Tasneem, also did not change his position.

Dr. al-Hams served as a Hamas-appointed doctor during the battle in which Staff Sgt. Hadar Goldin was killed in August 2014, near Rafah, shortly after a ceasefire took effect. Goldin's body was held in the Gaza Strip for 11 years and was returned to Israel earlier this month.