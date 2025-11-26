Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan arrived in Israel yesterday for a series of meetings aimed at exploring the possibility of opening a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

One of the key initiatives on the table is the TRIPP project, a revamped American version of a transportation corridor promoted by the President of Azerbaijan in recent years, intended to connect Central Asian countries to Europe through Azerbaijan and Armenia.

A diplomatic source speaking with Arutz Sheva outlined the points of tension surrounding the attempt to improve relations between Israel and Armenia. "President Trump provided diplomatic backing for the project in the last year, and Israel sees it as an opportunity to explore regional cooperation, along with a measured rapprochement with Armenia's capital, Yerevan, which has strategic ties with Iran."

According to the source, "While there is a desire to promote joint projects, several key issues continue to affect relations between the parties."

"In recent years, there have been reports of incidents of vandalism against the Jewish center and synagogue in Yerevan, including attempted arson and hate graffiti," the source explained.

"According to sources in the Jewish community in Armenia, some of those involved described their actions as protests against Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan. Additionally, a survey by the Anti-Defamation League found a relatively high rate of antisemitic views among Armenian adults."

However, local community representatives emphasize that Jewish religious life in Armenia is conducted freely, and that the authorities do not adopt a hostile policy toward them. The gap between the incidents on the ground and daily reality continues to be a point of concern for Israel.

Another sensitive issue, according to the source, is the dispute over the property in the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. "A few years ago, the Armenian Patriarchate signed a lease agreement with an Israeli entrepreneur to build a hotel, but last September, they announced the complete cancellation of the agreement."

"The conflict escalated into a public confrontation that included protests, sharp messages on social media, and activities by organizations associated with Armenian groups around the world. Some campaigns used terms like 'ethnic cleansing' to describe the land dispute, phrases that Israel completely rejects and presents the issue as a civil conflict between the church and a private company, with no government involvement. However, the public attention has made this issue sensitive in relations between the two countries."

In the regional arena, Armenia’s ties with Iran continue to be a central factor in its relationship with Jerusalem.

"Due to its geographic isolation, Yerevan maintains regular cooperation with Tehran in energy, logistics, and trade. Among other things, the 'gas for electricity' agreement has been in place for years, extended until 2030, and bilateral trade volume has reached around $700 million annually, with Armenia aiming to surpass the $3 billion mark," the source explained.

"Western reports, including publications from the U.S. Treasury’s OFAC, indicate that Iran uses Armenia as a corridor for transferring goods and equipment to bypass sanctions, although the Armenian government has denied reports of a weapons deal between the countries. The sensitivity surrounding the relationship with Tehran continues to be a significant factor in Israeli-Armenian relations."

Meanwhile, the Armenian lobby in the United States, which has been influencing U.S. foreign policy for decades, has recently expressed criticism of the security cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan.

"In several articles published in media outlets associated with the lobby, calls were made to condition every cent of U.S. aid to Israel on a verifiable halt to arms sales to Baku. In Israel and Azerbaijan, such moves are seen as an attempt to undermine the strategic relationship between the two countries, which is primarily based on the shared confrontation with the Iranian threat."

Amid all this, the current visit of Kostanyan to Jerusalem is being examined. Israel is interested in exploring whether it can advance broader economic and regional projects but also understands that any progress will require addressing sensitive issues: the security of the Jewish community in Armenia, the dispute over the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem, Yerevan’s relations with Iran, and how Israel is presented in the international arena.

"If both sides succeed in reducing some of the tensions and creating a foundation for ongoing dialogue, the visit could mark the beginning of a shift in relations. If not, it may remain an important step that failed to overcome deep-seated disputes that have built up over the years," the source concluded.