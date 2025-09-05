Gary Willig is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.

Led by France, much of the Western world is set to surrender to Islamist terrorism this much by recognizing the fictitious state of “Palestine” at the United Nations General Assembly. The leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Belgium do this in the full knowledge that they are rewarding terrorism and making peace that much harder to achieve.

The sad truth is they just don’t care. They don’t care about peace in the Middle East, they do not care about the victims of October 7, and they certainly do not care about the hostages.

Leaders who cared would not rush to recognize Hostagestine by handing the Hamas butchers a state not only while Hamas remains in power in Gaza, but while Hamas continues to hold 20 living souls hostage.

Leaders who cared would not rush to reward Hamas after Hamas released a video showing its terrorists torturing and starving one of the hostages.

With their shameful surrender to the Islamonazis of Hamas and their supporters, they prove that they never gave a damn about the hostages, whatever platitudes they might have mouthed.

After even the UN, whose officials like Francesca Albanese see Jewish babies as guilty and Hamas baby-killers as innocent, was forced to blacklist Hamas for its acts of mass rape and sexual violence, leaders who cared about women’s rights would not seek to reward Hamas with the recognition of Rapestine. As long as Hamas exists, it will continue to use rape as a weapon of war, because its Islamist ideology demands not just the murder, but the defilement of its victims.

These are the people Macron and the little men who follow his lead seek to give a state to.

The international pursuit of a Palestinian Arab state has been fully unmasked as having nothing to do with peace or an end to the violence. No demand is made of Hamas to end its genocidal war, and Mahmoud Abbas can suffice with mere lip service to ending his nonstop incitement to genocide without having to actually end the incitement or the payments he loves making to mass murderers.

Macron, Keir Starmer, Anthony Albanese, and Mark Carney know they are doing nothing to achieve peace or end the violence by recognizing Hostagestine and Rapestine. They know they are making the antisemitism problem in their own countries worse. They do not care. They seek a Palestinian Arab state at any cost, even if that cost is more October 7s, more hostages, more rapes, and more murders. They seek a Palestinian Arab state even at the cost of the safety and well-being of their own Jewish citizens.

Recognizing a Palestinian Arab state now sends the message to all national independence movements, such as the Kurds and the Basques, that the way to statehood lies through massacres, through pillage and rape and hostage-taking. The last thing anyone should want is for others to start emulating the savagery of Hamas, and yet that is the risk countries that recognize "Palestine" knowingly take.

The irony is that recognizing "Palestine" now makes the eventual creation of a viable Palestinian Arab state even less likely. The Palestinian Arabs must undergo a fundamental change to become capable of self-governance. As long as genocide remains their highest value and the only thing unifying them as a people is their hatred of and desire to murder all Jews, they will never be able to build the institutions to run a state. Rewarding violence will only incentivize more violence and disincentivize the actual work of building and running a state.

So go ahead and recognize Hostagestine and Rapestine, you spineless “leaders.” While Hostagestine continues its war to annihilate the Jewish people and Western civilization, "Palestine" will continue to be a far-off, empty dream.