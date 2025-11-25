The Jewish representative in the Iranian parliament, Dr. Homayoun Sameyah, has decided to change the colors of the emoji at the end of messages he distributes to the Jewish community in Iran, following complaints that they resembled the colors of the Israeli flag.

The circles, previously in blue and white, were replaced with red, green, and white - the colors of the Iranian flag.

Sameyah, known as a staunch opponent of Israel and a supporter of Gaza, published a detailed explanation for the decision, referring to the "importance of the color blue in Judaism." He cited the commandment of tzitzit and emphasized the religious significance of the color, while accusing "the Zionist regime of abusing the teachings of Judaism."

In his statement, Sameyah wrote: "The public relations department of the Jewish Association in Tehran is aware of the religious significance of this color, and in order to prevent any interpretation as support for Zionists, we will use the three colors of the Iranian flag."

Sameyah, who previously served as chairman of the Jewish Committee in Tehran, is known for encouraging Iranian attacks against Israel and has even organized humanitarian aid shipments from the Jewish community to Gaza.