The world Jewish population has remained small because throughout history no other religion has suffered the continued persecution as have Jews. World Jewry foolishly thought the Holocaust was the culmination and the end of humanity's war against the Jews, but here we are, eighty years after the worst genocide in modern history, and once again we are alarmingly witnessing the flames of Jew hatred spreading across the world with a ferocity and capacity to ignite another genocide.

Since America's founding, Jews not only helped to shape America's destiny, but Jews also found a haven from the persecution they experienced in Europe and much of the Middle East. American Christianity, unlike European Christianity, did not serve as a threat and unlike Europe, where Jew hatred repeatedly reared its ugly head, one of America's founding ethos “E Pluribus Unum" (“from many one”) served as a welcome mat to all. The US Constitution grounded in Judeo/Christian principles guided the American nation towards a western civilization earmarked by tolerance, respect, and civility.

Militarily and economically strong, no nation could destroy it from without; thus, few foresaw what was on the horizon. Our enemies, the forces of Communism and Islam, no longer need to destroy us militarily, a war they would surely lose. They strategically concluded they could defeat the US from within by changing America’s demographics and thus changing the political landscape. Once here, they infiltrated our institutions, ran political candidates to do their bidding, bought our legislators at the local, state, and federal level to do their shilling, funded and staffed universities with Communist and Islamic Studies professors to indoctrinate youth, gained control of mainstream media, created thousands of Islamic organizations to serve as a front for the Muslim Brotherhood's mission.

That mission is outlined in their 1991 Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Brotherhood in North America. In it, they state their mission is “to sabotage their miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion made victorious over all other religions".

Ironically, as the Muslim influx onto US shores gained momentum after 9/11 and after the worst Muslim terrorist attack within the United States, the Muslim community and their Communist friends saw their potential strength in numbers: thus, a newfound alliance was formed to take down their common enemy, the United States of America. Their first order of attack was the American Jewish community. Although small in numbers, their influence over American governance, economy, culture and foreign policy belied their numbers.

Ingrained with Quranic Antisemitism and a quest to annihilate the Jewish state, Muslims found a partner in crime in America's rising Left and their political clout within the Democrat Party. Where once Israel held overwhelming support within the Democrat Party, a recent Gallop poll reports support for Israel is at a 33% low among Democrats while 66% of Democrats view Israel unfavorably.

The formation of the Red/Green Axis and the ever-menacing growing number of Muslims sweeping across our country served to sway public opinion away from support for Israel among the young and newly arrived. Loud, menacing, and violent, their sheer public display of Jew hatred has ushered in a period where antisemitism is now respectable on the left and the right and quickly becoming the norm in many circles of American society.

Today, antisemites once in the closet, such as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes air their hate with impunity. The American Jewish community and their alphabet of Jewish organization who were great at raising funds, but spineless when it came to public relations, is at a loss of how to handle the threat now facing American Jewry. Despite their many overtures of kumbaya to the Muslim community, there is no reciprocity nor condemnation from them against the Jew hatred emanating from mosques and Islamic institutions that now dot the American landscape.

The result of turning a blind eye is significant. The golden age for American Jewry appears to be over.

The mission of the Muslim Brotherhood in America was never co-existence; nor was it organic. It was and is strategic. Their long-term quest is to destroy the United States from within and to replace its Constitutional Republic with an Islamic Caliphate governed by Sharia Law, the antithesis of the Constitution. They began their course of action by changing America's demographics and political landscape. Although their first target was America's Jewry, they won't be the last. There is a saying in Arabic "First the Saturday people and then the Sunday people". Today it is Jews who are publicly harassed, attacked, labeled and ostracized for being Jews, but tomorrow it will be all non-Muslims.

Where once humanity stood silently by as Jews were shoved into the ovens and murdered for their faith, will humanity once again turn a blind eye when evil is standing at the doorpost?

Shari Goodman is a political activist, educator, public speaker, and writer. Her political commentaries have appeared in American Thinker, WND, Israel National News, and other publications.