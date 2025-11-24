שורדי השבי והוריהם באוהל הרבי מליובאוויטש צילום: צבי לבנהרץ

Former hostages Segev Kalfon, Matan Angrest, Nimrod Cohen, and Bar Kupershtein visited the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe (known as the Ohel) in Queens, New York, the very site where their families prayed for their release. The emotional visit was part of a trip organized by Chabad Youth.

The survivors prayed at the Ohel alongside their families. Rabbi Menachem Kotlarsky, who hosted the group on behalf of Chabad’s global headquarters, remarked: “Here we cried, prayed, and strengthened one another. To return here with you is so moving; we are coming full circle.”

Hagai Angrest, Matan’s father, shared that he had visited the Ohel numerous times over the past year. “Every time I’m in New York, I come to the Rebbe’s Ohel. We began this journey when our son was in hell. Thanks to these prayers, we came out stronger. We came now to say thank you.”

During the visit, the families lit candles, gave charity, and wrote notes requesting blessings. Upon entering the Ohel, they recited Psalm 100 - “A Psalm of Thanksgiving” - and offered prayers of gratitude for their return.

“Until now, our families prayed here for us to come home,” said Matan Angrest. “Today, I came only to say thank you.” The group also offered a joint prayer for the safe return of all those still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

The families reflected on their experiences and the unwavering support from Jewish communities around the world. Kobi Kalfon, Segev’s father, said, “When we came to the Ohel before, we left strengthened to continue our efforts. Now that we’ve succeeded, we came to give thanks and reflect on the power of the mitzvot performed in merit of our children.”

Bar Kupershtein at the Ohel Photo: Tzvi Levenhartz

Faith played a central role throughout their ordeal. Matan Angrest described how he asked his captors for a prayer book, a Chumash, and tefillin - and, to his surprise, the request was granted. “I prayed three times a day - morning, noon, and evening,” he said. “It protected me; it gave me hope.”

Bar Kupershtein relied on Psalms he knew by heart, while his mother spearheaded a global campaign lending his tefillin to thousands of Jews.