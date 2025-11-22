שורד השבי יוסף אוחנה בקבר הרבי מליובאוויטש באדיבות המשפחה

Immediately after his meeting with President Trump at the White House, hostage survivor Yosef Haim Ohana visited the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe (also known as the Ohel) in Queens, New York City.

Family members of the released hostage said that he recited the 'Nishmat Kol Chai' prayer of thanks and "expressed his gratitude for all the miracles and blessings he received."

Yosef's father, Avraham Ohana, said that about two years ago he visited the Ohel and promised to return there with his son Yosef Haim when he was released from captivity.