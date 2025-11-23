A prominent rabbinic figure at Yeshiva University has publicly withdrawn his support for a clemency request submitted to the Governor of New York on behalf of a convicted child abuser from a hasidic community, stating he was not fully informed when he signed the original letter.

Rabbi Hershel Schachter, a senior rosh yeshiva at Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (RIETS), appeared in a video message clarifying that although his name appeared on a letter seeking the early release of a man convicted in 2013 of repeated sexual abuse, he no longer supports the initiative. The rabbi explained that he had not been made aware of the full details of the case when approached for his signature.

“I retract my signature,” he stated firmly, adding that after learning the specifics of the crimes involved, he believes the individual should remain incarcerated.

The retraction follows a statement by Zvi Gluck, CEO of Amudim, who last week wrote, "When I saw that a group of respected rabbonim (rabbis - ed.) had sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul asking for clemency for a convicted child abuser who has never shown one ounce of remorse, something inside me broke. It was not only disappointment or frustration. It was heartbreak, anger, disbelief, and a deep sadness that words barely touch."

"For years, survivors have fought simply to be heard. Families have carried wounds that do not fade. I have sat with children who grew into adults still trembling as they describe what was done to them. So reading a letter filled with compassion for the man who caused such devastation, and absolutely none for the girl he abused, felt like a betrayal of every survivor who has ever found the courage to come forward."

Gluck stressed that the letter speaks only of the accused's "age, his health, his comfort, and his dignity, without once speaking about hers. There was not one mention of her pain. Not one word about her suffering. Yet there is a plea for mercy for the man who stole her childhood. What about her life? What about her future?"

"The truth is simple. He rejected plea deals. He chose to go to trial. And in New York State, especially in cases involving minors, that choice forces a child to relive trauma in public for days. When a defendant rejects reasonable pleas and is convicted, the maximum sentence is not surprising. It is the consequence of choosing pride over accountability.

"The irony is painful. Many who signed this letter come from communities torn apart by infighting for years. Yet for this, for a convicted abuser with no remorse, they unite fully. If only they showed this unity when it came to protecting children."

The clemency letter, which surfaced as part of a court filing in a resentencing process expected to take place next month, had been signed by thirteen leading rabbis from across New York’s Orthodox and hasidic communities. It described the prison term as unusually harsh and cited the prisoner’s deteriorating health as grounds for early release.

However, Rabbi Schachter’s public reversal has sparked broader discussion within the Jewish community about transparency, rabbinic responsibility, and the ethical boundaries of advocacy. His retraction, rare in such high-profile cases, was welcomed by advocates for abuse survivors who expressed concern over communal efforts to minimize the severity of such offenses.

The original case involved decades-long misconduct and led to a conviction on dozens of counts, resulting in one of the most significant prison sentences for such crimes in New York’s Orthodox community. The sentence, later reduced to 50 years, is now under review.

While several supporters argue the punishment was disproportionate, critics maintain that leniency in such a case would send a dangerous message. Survivors’ advocates stressed the importance of prioritizing justice and victim protection over communal image or affiliations.

The Governor’s office has not commented publicly on whether a commutation will be granted.