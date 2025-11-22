Released hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and released in an October 2025 prisoner swap deal, told Channel 12 News that he was sexually assaulted by a member of Hamas terrorists.

In a special interview aired by Channel 12 News, Gilboa-Dalal said that the terrorist pressed a rifle to his head and a knife to his throat and said: "If you tell anyone inside, or any of the other guards, I will kill you.”

“Not only did I go through that horrifying experience," Gilboa-Dalal said in the interview, "but I also couldn’t tell anyone. I had to carry it on my own, inside myself."

Content warning: The following video includes descriptions of sexual violence

Guy Gilboa-Dallal's chilling testimony Channel 12 News

Following the interview, Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on the chilling interview: "It was heartbreaking to hear the horrors recounted by Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who returned from the nightmare of two years in brutal captivity by Hamas. His willingness to speak on camera, expose his wounds, and articulate the incomprehensible cruelty to which he was subjected was an act of extraordinary bravery."

President Herzog continued, "The world must hear his shocking testimony, recognize that Hamas terrorists committed horrific sexual violence, and understand that the systematic and sustained sexual violence that began on October 7 continued thereafter."

"Guy, you are teaching us a vital lesson. You are shedding light on the terrible darkness of the tunnels so that the world can understand what really happened there. You are a young man carrying a horrific burden that no one should bear. I send you and all your family strength on behalf of the people of Israel. The truth you have shared will open eyes and change hearts. You are not alone," the President concluded.