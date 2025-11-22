Unknown individuals broke into the Yemenite community's synagogue in Kadima-Zoran on Saturday night and vandalized the premises.

The intruders tore up holy books and scattered pages on the floor, threw Torah scrolls on the ground, and damaged the contents of the building.

The unusual incident was discovered this morning when early worshippers arrived and were shocked by the extensive damage. Police were called to the scene and opened an investigation, but at this time the motive has not been clarified.

Residents of the community expressed deep shock at the scenes. According to one of them, "This is a serious act for which there is no explanation. To harm a synagogue in this way is an attack on the heart of the community."

Police said an investigation has been opened and that all lines of inquiry are being examined, including the possibility that the incident was criminal or nationalist in nature.

The Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef and Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber, said, "The sight of Torah scrolls and holy books thrown in disgrace on the synagogue floor is a heartbreaking sight and a wound in the heart of the Jewish people. This is a desecration unlike any other, crossing every red line. This shocking incident recalls dark days we thought would not return to the State of Israel."

The rabbis called on the Israel Police and law enforcement agencies "to act decisively to locate the perpetrators, bring them to trial quickly and exact the full measure of the law against them."