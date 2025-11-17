"Israel will not agree to the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of the Land of Israel," said Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Rejection, however, is not a policy, and saying “no” can be overturned in an instant by someone more powerful saying “yes”. If Trump decides to put on the pressure, that “no” will be gone faster than a squeaking mouse running into its hole in the wall.

The following is a policy, not for Israel to stand behind, like a "No", but a policy for Israel to move forward with, a policy that can not be disposed of with one word from a bigger power. It is more about the future of Israel that about a Palestinian Arab state, it has to talk about Israel as redemption, not just about Israel denying or refusing. This policy needs to be very public and clearly stated.

There never was a Palestinian Arab state in Judea and Samaria. For 3500 years it was the Jewish State and then barren land, with Jewish communities and a small number of Bedouins. For almost 2000 years it lay ignored and desolate, until the return of the Jews in numbers under the Ottoman Empire.

We, the Jews, made the desert bloom and commerce grow, so Arabs from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan as well as the vast region of depressed Islamic states surrounding the nascent Israel came for jobs and a better future. Now they call themselves "Palestinians."

The Palestinian Arab state was created in Jordan, and Jordan is, to this day, the Palestinian Arab state.

The UN correctly designated Judea and Samaria as part of the future Jewish State prior to 1948 and it was only kept separate from Israel as the result of an illegal genocidal war waged by Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The 19 years they occupied Judea and Samaria were 19 years of ethnic cleansing, terror attacks on Israeli civilians, destruction of historical sites, synagogues and Jewish cemeteries. There was no demand then for a Palestinian Arab state. The current leadership of the PA promises that their dream is to recreate those 19 years of ethnic cleansing, destruction and terror attacks, denying Jews rights or access to the heartland of Israel.

It will not happen.

Judea and Samaria has been the heartland of the State of Israel since the days of our forefathers and mothers, Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebecca, Jacob, Rachel and Leah and Jewish nationhood under King David and King Solomon.

Judea and Samaria will remain the heartland of the State of Israel.

Israel was the rightful sovereign in Judea and Samaria and Israel regained sovereignty in 1967 in a defensive war that the Jordanians, Egyptians and Syrians promised would be genocidal against the Jews, the streets would run with Jewish blood and the Jews would be pushed into the sea. That is the same promise the PA and Hamas make today.

Judea and Samaria were liberated from UN-defined illegal occupation and Israel paid the price with the lives of civilian terror victims and our brave soldiers. It was a heavy, painful price, but it was paid and no one can refund that cost. Those who try to extract that cost from Israel again will pay the price at the hands of the courageous soldiers of the IDF. No one will again take away what is rightfully ours, what we paid for too many times.

It will not happen.

Israel has made the Judean desert blossom and Samaria grow as it has not in over 2000 years. It is the redemption that persecuted Jews around the world dreamed of for thousands of years and is is a redemption that is unparalleled in recorded history. Israel has created agricultural, technological, medical and many other advances and shared them with the entire planet.

Jews have brought life saving advances to the poorest corners of the world and cutting edge concepts and technologies to the wealthiest, as well as Jewish values about the sanctity of life and the value of the individual. Israel is happy to share all that with all the Islamic states that surround us, as we have begun to do in the Abraham Accords, but there will never be an Islamic terror state in the heartland of Israel.

Jordan is the Palestinian Arab state, Jordan revoked the Jordanian citizenship and passports of the residents of Judea and Samaria decades ago. The residents of Judea and Samaria are welcome to reassert their Jordanian citizenship, apply for Israeli residence or continue as they are, but there will not be a Palestinian Arab terror state in Judea and Samaria.

We saw on October 7th that only complete Israel governance can ensure the safety and security of all peoples living in Israel, Jews, Christians and Arabs.

We learned from October 7th that only Israel can bring about the future that has been the Jewish dream for 2000 years and only Israeli governance will bring the Jewish values that have created this redemption among all peace loving nations of the world.

In the shadow of Israel’s victory in the very painful 7 front war against Iran and its proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Israel will not create another terror state within the legal borders of Israel,

Israel invites all peace loving nations to join in creating a peaceful world with prosperity for all its peoples.